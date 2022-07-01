Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $13.35 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $13.35 million and $21,308.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,644.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.03 or 0.05370494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00270334 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.34 or 0.00571860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00074543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00515998 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,372,052 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

