Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 298,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.64. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.