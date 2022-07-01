Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises 2.1% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

