Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

