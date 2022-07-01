Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 5,305,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 42,288,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £23.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.29.

Get Reabold Resources alerts:

About Reabold Resources (LON:RBD)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.