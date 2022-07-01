Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.54. Reading International shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 45,567 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $79.40 million, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

