Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Holdings Raised by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ready Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ready Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Ready Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.05. 2,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on RC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

