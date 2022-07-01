Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 125,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, CFO Judy Krandel purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 76,902 shares of company stock worth $90,349 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

RCRT stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.95.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

