Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $287.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.67. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.