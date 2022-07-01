Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 818 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $263.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.84. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.