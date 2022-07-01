Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 870.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $36.46 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

