Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after buying an additional 655,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.