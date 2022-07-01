Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

