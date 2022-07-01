Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

