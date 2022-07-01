Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $255.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.92 and a 200 day moving average of $250.75.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

