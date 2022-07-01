Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $246.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.41. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

