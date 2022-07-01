RED (RED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111.00

RED (RED) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. RED has a market capitalization of $244,399.05 and approximately $111.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00031115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00263486 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002421 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001048 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

