Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $29.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

