Redd (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,160.26 or 0.99779935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00038070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026093 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

