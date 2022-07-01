Redd (RDD) Tops One Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,217.00 or 1.00095979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00042065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00024378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

