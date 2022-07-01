Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Arco Platform worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 38.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 317,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arco Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.38). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

