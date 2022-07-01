Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,337,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

