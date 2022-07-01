Redwood Investments LLC Buys 1,718 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 1.02% of nLIGHT worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in nLIGHT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nLIGHT by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 532,160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $455.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $36.95.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.