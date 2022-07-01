Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,007,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $657.02 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $673.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $717.70.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

