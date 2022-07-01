Redwood Investments LLC Has $17.55 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,648 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises about 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average is $134.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

