Redwood Investments LLC Has $19.39 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.70% of Axos Financial worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AX stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

