Redwood Investments LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,541 shares of company stock worth $50,787,590. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

