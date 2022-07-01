Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,632 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Medpace worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

