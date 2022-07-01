Redwood Investments LLC Sells 401 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Rapid7 worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rapid7 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.16.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.