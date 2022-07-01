Refinable (FINE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $167,249.00

Refinable (FINE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Refinable has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $991,172.24 and $167,249.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00185251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00620335 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00084835 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015901 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

