Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the May 31st total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,817,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RGBP stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 19,189,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,297. Regen BioPharma has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.08.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

About Regen BioPharma (Get Rating)

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in actively identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is in the early stages of development of its products, and therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.