Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the May 31st total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,817,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RGBP stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 19,189,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,297. Regen BioPharma has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.08.
About Regen BioPharma (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regen BioPharma (RGBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.