Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $21.78 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $21,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

NYSE GPN opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

