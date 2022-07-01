Reinhart Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sealed Air worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $57.72 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

