Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,682 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 3.1% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $64,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,246.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,182.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,095.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.48. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,291.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

