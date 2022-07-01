Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,565 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 3.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.67. 19,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

