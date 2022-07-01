Rempart Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 4.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,867. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.41.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.