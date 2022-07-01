Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in June

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTOKY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.36) to GBX 625 ($7.67) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 73,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,777. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

