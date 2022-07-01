Retirement Capital Strategies Has $16.53 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 733.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 65,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.
