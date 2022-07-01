Retirement Capital Strategies Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.0% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in 3M were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of 3M by 51.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its stake in 3M by 40.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $127.30 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

