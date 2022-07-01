Reviewing NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) & Its Peers

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NextPlay Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million -$37.97 million -0.44 NextPlay Technologies Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 15.82

NextPlay Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NextPlay Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies Competitors 729 5440 11567 257 2.63

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 472.41%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 59.62%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -548.39% -67.11% -44.80% NextPlay Technologies Competitors -20.86% -52.32% -7.83%

Summary

NextPlay Technologies peers beat NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextPlay Technologies (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.