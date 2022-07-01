Reviewing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Novavax and Renovacor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 2 5 0 2.50 Renovacor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Novavax currently has a consensus target price of $164.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.88%. Renovacor has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 934.48%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Novavax.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -93.91% -572.54% -49.13% Renovacor N/A -55.97% -25.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novavax and Renovacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.15 billion 3.51 -$1.74 billion ($17.68) -2.91 Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million N/A N/A

Renovacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Novavax has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renovacor beats Novavax on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Renovacor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

