ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.89. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 134,184 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 253.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 236,616 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $236,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,092,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,022. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 299,432 shares of company stock worth $302,733. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

