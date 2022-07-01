RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $224.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $212.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

