Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Achieves $1.69 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $2,998.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053839 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.