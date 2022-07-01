Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,302 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.61. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

