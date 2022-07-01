Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $673.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $754.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $889.45. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.