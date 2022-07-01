Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $19.54 Million Stock Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,079 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.57% of ThredUp worth $19,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,464,000 after purchasing an additional 893,897 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 1,126,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 938,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 360,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

