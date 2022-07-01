Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $188.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

