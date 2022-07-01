Riverview Trust Co Buys 1,012 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

