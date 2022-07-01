Riverview Trust Co Buys 1,171 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

ORCL opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

